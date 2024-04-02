An old flyer shows how much Canadians paid for groceries in 1952

Pretty much every Canadian has felt the pinch when it comes to the rising cost of groceries, and one recent Reddit post shows how much people paid for groceries over 70 years ago.

Reddit user EnvironmentalCake594 shared a photo on Reddit of a 1952 flyer from Dominion, a chain of supermarkets across Canada. Back then, it does seem like shoppers at Dominion’s Sudbury, Ontario, location certainly got some amazing deals, such as Red Rose instant coffee for 52 cents and Tide detergent for just 63 cents.

But were the deals back then really that great?

According to a Cost of Living survey, Canadians spent an average of $189.10 on food in March 1952. Meanwhile, Canada’s Food Price Report 2024 predicted that an average Canadian family of four would spend $16,297.20 on food a year.

A Statistics Canada survey reveals that the national weekly salary across Canada in 1952 was $111.60; however, in 2024, the weekly average salary was $1,205.01.

Check out the flyer below:

We chose some items from the supermarket flyer to see how they compare to today’s prices, opting for Walmart Canada for consistency. Check out the comparisons below:

1952: Two for 55 cents

2024: One for $1.23

1952: 29 cents

2024: $2.97

1952: Five for 35 cents

2024: One for $1.97

1952: Two for 19 cents

2024: One bundle for $1.97

1952: 1 kg for 29 cents

2024: 1 kg for $4.34

1952: Eight cents

2024: $6.63

1952: Three packets for 25 cents

2024: 2 lb bag for $3.47

1952: 39 cents

2024: One tray for 1.40 kg, $15.96

1952: 55 cents

2024: $4.97

1952: Three 15 oz (443 ml) for 29 cents

2024: Three 100 ml cans for $6

1952: Two 15 oz bottles (443 ml) for 27 cents

2024: 398 ml for $1.97 each

1952: 24 oz (709 ml) for 25 cents

2024: 1 litre for $3.27

1952: 8 oz (226 g) for 23 cents

2024: 227 g for $5.47

1952: Red Rose, 2 oz (56 g) for 52 cents

2024: Nescafé (100 g) for $6.47

1952: 63 cents

2024: $7.96

1952: Per packet, 14 cents

2024: $19.49

1952: Four pieces for 22 cents

2024: Three pieces for $31.88