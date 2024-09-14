Grocery wars: We price compared the in-house brands at three supermarkets in Canada

If you’re looking for cheap grocery options, sometimes your best bet is buying a company’s in-house brand.

But which one of Canada’s popular in-house grocery banners offers the best deal?

We decided to do our own experiment and compared the prices of nine basic food items from the in-house brands of three popular grocery stores: Great Value (Walmart), No Name (Loblaw), and Compliments (Sobeys).

For this haul, we compared the regular prices for items only.

Here’s a breakdown of our haul.

Whole wheat bread

Great Value (Walmart): $1.97 for 675 grams/$0.29/100g

No Name (Loblaw): $1.97 for 520 grams/$0.38/100g

Compliments (Sobeys): $3.49 for 675 grams/$0.44/100g

Winner: Tie between Walmart and Loblaw.

A dozen large white eggs

Great Value (Walmart): $3.87

No Name (Loblaw): $3.93

Compliments (Sobeys): $4.09

Winner: Walmart’s Great Value brand.

Bacon

Note: The stores didn’t carry the same cuts of bacon.

Great Value (Walmart): $4.87 for a 375-gram package of thick sliced bacon/$1.30/100g

No Name (Loblaw): $5.99 for a 500-gram package of mild sugar-cured bacon/$1.20/100g

Compliments (Sobeys): $6.99 for a 375-gram package of naturally smoked bacon/$1.86/100g

Winner: Loblaw’s No Name brand.

Regular potato chips

Great Value (Walmart): $1.37 for a 200-gram bag/$0.69/100g

No Name (Loblaw): $1.49 for a 200-gram bag/$0.75/100g

Compliments (Sobeys): $3.49 for a 200-gram bag/$1.75/100g

Winner: Walmart’s Great Value brand.

Pasta sauce

Great Value (Walmart): $1.77 for a 680 ml can/$0.26/100g

No Name (Loblaw): There was no No Name pasta sauce listed on the website.

Compliments (Sobeys): $4.99 for a 650 ml jar/$0.77/100 ml

Winner: Walmart’s Great Value band.

Shredded cheddar cheese

Great Value (Walmart): $5.67 for a 320g bag/$1.77/100g

No Name (Loblaw): $5.99 for a 320g bag/$1.87/100g

Compliments (Sobeys): $8.29 for a 320g bag ($2.59/100g) of shredded cheddar pizza mozzarella as plain cheddar was not available.

Winner: Walmart’s Great Value band.

Croutons

Great Value (Walmart): $2.47 for a 142g bag/$1.74/100g

No Name (Loblaw): $2.79 for a 145g bag/$1.93/100g

Compliments (Sobeys): $3.19 for a 145g bag/$2.20/100g

Winner: Walmart’s Great Value brand.

Smooth peanut butter

Great Value (Walmart): $4.27 for a 1kg jar

No Name (Loblaw): $4.79 for a 1kg jar

Compliments (Sobeys): $5.29 for a 1kg jar

Winner: Walmart’s Great Value brand.

Black beans

Great Value (Walmart): $1.47 for a 540ml can

No Name (Loblaw): $1.49 for a 540ml can

Compliments (Sobeys): $1.69 for a 540 ml can

Winner: Walmart’s Great Value brand.

Mac and cheese

Great Value (Walmart): $0.97 for a 200g box/$0.49/100g

No Name (Loblaw): $0.99 for a 200g box/$0.50/100g

Compliments (Sobeys): There was no Compliments mac and cheese listed on the website.

Winner: Walmart’s Great Value brand.

For this grocery haul, Walmart’s Great Value brand came out as the clear winner for cheaper prices, while Sobeys’ Compliments brand was on the pricier side.

