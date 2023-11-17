The Coquitlam Town Centre area is currently undergoing an exciting transformation. Thanks to the City Centre Area Plan, it’s on track to become the region’s most vibrant and livable town centre — and now you can be at the start of it all.

Town & Centre, a new two-tower development by Mosaic Homes, is the first opportunity to buy a pre-sale home in Coquitlam Town Centre in six years. The project is set to overhaul the neighbourhood with loads of future-ready perks.

Running along Westwood Street and Woodland Drive, it will offer over 550 homes consisting of a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes.

Shared community spaces

Town & Centre will feature a co-work and fitness studio, outdoor amenity areas like a pavilion for outdoor dining, and 12,000 square feet of commercial space that will soon welcome a group of new shops, services, entertainment, restaurants, and cafes.

This is in addition to the incredible retail that already exists in the area — residents can enjoy shopping at over 200 stores right across the street at the Tri-Cities’ largest mall, Coquitlam Centre. From high-end fashion to grocery stores, all of your shopping needs are right at your doorstep.

Getting around will be a breeze too, as Town & Centre is connected by bike lanes and walkways and well served by a number of convenient transit routes. The Evergreen Line and the West Coast Express are both within a 10-minute walking distance.

There are also plenty of local schools nearby, including the Douglas College Coquitlam Campus, one of the largest public colleges in BC.

Nature’s your neighbour

Town & Centre has been designed with its surroundings in mind, so when it comes to escaping from the bustling city life into nature, residents won’t have to go too far.

Nearby is Glen Park, a beautiful green space in Coquitlam Town Centre with picnic spots, an open forest area, and park trails. There is also Lafarge Lake in central Coquitlam, an idyllic space with walking trails that hosts festivals throughout the year, including Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor holiday lights display.

Just north of Coquitlam Centre is the Town Centre Park, which has a multitude of spaces for activities, including basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts, a running track, a sports field, and more. It also hosts regular sports events throughout the year.

An elegant home base

The homes at Town & Centre have been designed so that every inch counts, with one-of-a-kind, striking, and elegant interiors.

Design elements include nine-foot ceilings (in most homes), large windows that make for brightly lit spaces, Oyster or Slate colour schemes with oak-finish flooring, contemporary shaker-style kitchens, and sleek bathroom cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls.

So who’s behind this massive community transformation? Mosaic Homes has 24 years of designing and building experience, with thousands of homes built in the Tri-Cities to date. The team has taken everything they’ve learned over the years to put their best into Town & Centre.

“We are excited to bring Town & Centre to life, which will play a significant role in the transformation of Coquitlam Town Centre and offer residents to be part of this evolution while enjoying the benefits of living in one of the most well-connected communities in the Lower Mainland,” says Geoff Duyker, senior vice president of marketing at Mosaic Homes.

Construction at Town & Centre is expected to begin in 2024, with estimated completion in late 2027.

For more information or to book an appointment to visit the Home Store, check out the Town & Centre website.