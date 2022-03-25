Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is calling on the federal government to drop its “pointless” COVID-19 travel restrictions and proof of vaccination.

Kenney made the plea on his Twitter account, saying, “Ottawa’s pointless travel restrictions have to go. We are renewing our call to drop all of the travel restrictions, including the pointless proof of vaccination program.”

In a video, Kenney did acknowledge that the federal government took “one small step forward” by dropping the pre-flight testing requirement.

“As far as I know, Canada is the only major country in the world with a policy like that, which has no defensible public health rationale. It’s political theatre, not public health policy,” he added.

“People who are vaccinated can very easily transmit the Omicron variant of COVID-19, so this is no longer a distinction that serves any defensible purpose.”

Kenney added that a motion was passed by UCP MLAs in the Alberta Legislature last week, calling on the federal government to “drop all of the pointless federal travel restrictions that have been in place for months.”

Earlier this month Kenney issued the same plea when he posted a six-minute long video outlining his problems with Ottawa’s COVID-19 travel restrictions and proof of vaccination.