Whether you’re heading to your friend’s housewarming party or looking for a refreshing way to end your day, there’s nothing quite like a nice bottle of wine.

To help make your choice easier, Praise Wines is here to uncomplicate the wine experience. Not only are its wines delicious and accessible, Praise Wines also strives to leave the world a little better off than where it started.

Unlike other brands with vague social impact statements, Praise offers a quality drink with a very clear social message: with every bottle purchased, it provides someone in need with access to clean drinking water for one year. Using its team of sommeliers, the company sources wines that are approachable, enjoyable, and crushable, all while committing to its mission.

Accessible wines for every occasion

Sourced from the Minervois region in Languedoc, France, the wines at Praise are crafted sustainably — with grapes grown in vineyards that embrace organic farming principles and have obtained HVE3 certification.



The Bistro Red is a versatile, unpretentious option to add to any dinner table, offer as a party gift, or sip as you settle in for a night with a good movie. Using Grenache grapes, the wine has a dense, juicy palate that’s very fruit-forward without being too jammy. Nearly every berry is present on the palate, with alluring accents of black pepper, clove, and smooth milk chocolate to round it all out.

Perfect for the summer months, the Bistro Blanc has a grape blend of 70% Marsanne and 30% Viognier, making for a silky, opulent texture with juicy summer fruits — notably white peach and Anjou pear. With the sweetness of a handful of white grape gummy bears, you’ll also get a whiff of springtime garden and slight hints of a salty seaside breeze.

Regardless of which wine you choose, both options are made without animal-derived products, upholding ethical values from vine to bottle, and use environmentally friendly packaging to reduce the wine’s ecological footprint.

One bottle of wine means one year of clean drinking water

Partnering with Water.org, Praise makes giving back a little more meaningful. With each enjoyable purchase of a bottle of wine, you will support a year of clean drinking water for one person who needs it.

Through the company’s Water.org partnership, Praise has provided over 250,000 people with access to safe water, and locals in Vancouver can help them increase that number just by enjoying a night in with some friends or family.

The company makes this commitment possible by donating a portion of every bottle they’ve sold to Water.org, which enables low-cost financing in areas with inadequate water infrastructure — currently working in 11 countries across four continents.

Uncomplicate your wine cabinet

Drinking wine doesn’t have to be a headache — especially when you drink responsibly.

Praise Wines is available at retailers throughout Vancouver like Legacy Liquor Store and Sutton Place Wine Merchant and served at Stable House Bistro and Delara Restaurant. You can also find it in Kelowna and Vancouver Island at Arc Liquor, Urban Liquor, and Metro Liquor.

If you want a wine that satisfies both your palate and your conscience, you can learn more about Praise Wines online. Praise Wines is proudly represented in BC and Alberta by Amovino.