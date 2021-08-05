If we had to pick our two favourite foods of all time, it would be an easy call: pizza and potatoes (from fries to baked potato to mashed potato — literally the works).

Pizza and potato together? That’s a whole other level of greatness we don’t see too often. But Panago Pizza and The Little Potato Company are about to change that with the launch of an all-new, mouth-watering partnership that’s loaded with flavourful goodness.

Both Canadian family-owned-and-operated companies are active in their communities, share similar values, and wholeheartedly believe in working with the best quality foods, making the collaboration a natural fit and one that’s about to make potato enthusiasts literally jump for joy.

In marrying two traditional comfort food categories, Panago and The Little Potato Company are rolling out new innovative recipes across Canada that taste even better than they sound (we’ll get to those in a jiffy).

“We’re always looking to introduce new ingredients in delicious but unexpected ways,” says Christie Coughlan, VP marketing for Panago. “With these new potato recipes, it was all about delivering classic comfort taste in pizza form. And partnering with another Canadian company that values quality as we do was a no-brainer.”

Panago started in BC but now has close to 200 locations across Canada. Meanwhile, out in Edmonton, The Little Potato Company began its operations 10 years later in 1996.

Now, in 2021, The Little Potato Company is a leading producer of creamer potatoes, with a passionate focus only on little (let’s be real, adorable) potatoes. Quality is a top priority for both companies, and Panago ensures a high standard is maintained with everything from its plant-based options to organic tomato sauce and meats raised without the use of antibiotics.

For quite some time, Panago had been searching for a way to make potato pizzas a reality, and the company knew they wanted to team up with a Canadian-owned, superior supplier of potatoes, which led them right to The Little Potato Company and its creamer potatoes.

Each of the new menu items dropping as part of The Little Potato Company and Panago’s partnership is worth trying anywhere, whether at home during date night, a picnic in the park, or a beach hang with friends.

First, the Pierogi Pizza — this sharable masterpiece is made with a base of jalapeño white sauce, followed by little potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, and shredded cabbage — all topped with mozzarella and cheddar.

If that’s not drool-worthy enough for you, we suggest trying the Baked Potato Pizza. This one also starts with a base layer of jalapeño white sauce before featuring little potatoes, bacon, red onions, and hot banana peppers on top, covered by a crown of mozzarella and extra cheddar.

Creamer potatoes were not just a match made in heaven for Panago pies; they also worked for the perfect side dish: Potato Bites. These oven-baked, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly potatoes are seasoned with Panago’s special spice mix and dished up with your choice of dip for dunking.

If you’re ready to sink your teeth into the aforementioned eats and taste what happens when two Canadian companies come together to innovate and celebrate flavour, visit the Panago website to place an order.