Postmedia has decided to halt its Monday print edition in several major Canadian cities due to high printing costs and changing readership.

The move affects the Montreal Gazette, the Calgary Herald, the Edmonton Journal, the Vancouver Sun, The Province, and the Calgary Sun.

The newspapers made the announcement public on Wednesday through an identical “A note to our readers” column, which detailed that those Monday deliveries would stop by mid-October.

“The decision reflects the rapidly changing news consumption habits of our readers, the needs of our advertisers, and the escalating costs of printing and delivering a printed product,” Editorial Senior VP Gerry Nott said in the note.

“News happens 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and our commitment to you is to deliver it quickly, honestly, and thoroughly as reader consumption habits continue to shift.”

Nott also said that despite receiving one fewer paper newspaper a week, the subscription rate would not change as its online publication will still be available on Mondays.

“It will publish the same stories, photos, columnists, and features you are accustomed to in the printed format,” he added.

The change comes into effect Monday, October 17.