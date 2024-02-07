7 possible NHL expansion cities ranked from worst to best

With multiple cities making proposals, the NHL may be gearing up to add another franchise to the mix.

Whether that process occurs through expansion or relocation remains to be seen, but according to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, there are a handful of markets that have exhibited interest in welcoming a team of their own.

With that said, certain cities are better suited than others for professional hockey.

Based on which towns have appeared on the radar, here are seven possible NHL expansion cities ranked from worst to best.

7. Atlanta

According to a recent report from NHL insider Kevin Weekes, Georgia’s Forsyth County is “about to green-light the arena project, a significant step towards a potential pro hockey team.”

That may sound promising, but history tells a different story.

The Atlanta NHL experiment has failed on two separate occasions, with both the Flames (1972 to 1980) and Thrashers (1999 to 2011) being relocated to Canadian cities.

Is the third time the charm? Probably not.

Pros: Willingness to build a new arena

Cons: Past failures

6. Omaha

One of the more surprising cities mentioned in Bettman’s recent All-Star Game press conference was Omaha, Nebraska, with the commissioner admitting to receiving a “long email” about the city’s pro hockey aspirations.

As far as their hockey culture goes, the closest thing they have to a serious team is the UNO Mavericks, who play in Division I’s NCHC.

However, they already have the infrastructure to bring in a pro franchise. The CHI Health Center has a 17,100-seat capacity for hockey games — similar to arenas in Anaheim, Nashville, and Seattle.

But with no serious bids or pro teams in the area, Omaha would certainly be a gamble.

Pros: NHL-ready arena

Cons: No pro sports teams in the area; low metro population (1.05 million)

5. Kansas City

With a successful NFL, MLB, and MLS team already under the city’s sports umbrella, hockey in Kansas City is not a far-fetched idea.

T-Mobile Center is located in the heart of downtown, which means KC already has an NHL-ready arena. Plus, St. Louis is only 250 miles away, allowing local Blues fans to either get involved in a new rivalry or adopt a new team altogether.

However, they once had their own franchise in the Kansas City Scouts (1974 – 1976), which failed due to poor attendance and financial mismanagement.

Pros: Passionate sports market, NHL-ready arena

Cons: Past failures

4. Cincinnati

When asked about Cincinnati, Bettman called the city’s interest “preliminary.”

While the neighbouring city of Columbus got a team of their own back in 2000, Cincinnati is no stranger to hockey either.

The Ohio town has a successful ECHL team in the Cyclone, who are affiliated with the New York Rangers and regularly draw over 6,000 fans a night.

Along with an MLS franchise, the city has also seen success with the Bengals (NFL) and Red (MLB), proving they are a reliable sports market.

Pros: Hockey fanbase; passionate sports market

Cons: No plans for a new arena

3. Houston

With a metro population of over 7.1 million, Houston is the fourth-most populated city in the United States. It’s also the most populous city without an NHL team.

With MLB, NFL, NBA, and MLS franchises already firmly cemented into the city’s DNA, adding a hockey team to the landscape could do wonders.

Throw in the fact that the neighbouring Dallas Stars saw an average regular season home attendance of 18,371 in 2022-23, and you have a pretty strong recipe for success.

Pros: NHL-ready arena; high metro population (7.1 million)

Cons: No plans for initiation

2. Salt Lake City

Of all the cities hoping to acquire an NHL team, Salt Lake City is among the most serious.

Back in January, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith formally asked the NHL to initiate the expansion process and bring a team to Salt Lake City.

“They’re very enthused about the possibility of getting an NHL team. They’ve made it clear they’d like one, and the government leaders in Utah have expressed to us a similar level of enthusiasm,” said Bettman.

Along with them getting the ball rolling on the business front, Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002 and is bidding for the 2034 Games.

Meanwhile, the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies play 20 minutes away from the city centre.

Pros: NHL-ready arena; strong interest

Cons: Low metro population (1.2 million)

1. Quebec

Without Bettman naming them outright, Quebec City remains the best spot for an NHL team in all of North America. And despite losing the Nordiques to relocation three decades ago, the province’s capital of nearly 840,000 people still eats, sleeps, and breathes hockey.

Quebec’s 18,259-seat Centre Videotron is fully equipped to house an NHL team, often hosting preseason games.

Meanwhile, the Remparts, the city’s QMJHL team, draw about 9,700 fans a night — more than double the Arizona Coyotes’ average attendance.

While linguistic and market saturation concerns do exist, it’s evident that the league would benefit more from filling up Canada’s second-newest and seventh-largest indoor arena than taking a risk in parts unknown.

Pros: Strong hockey culture and rich history; relatively high population; NHL-ready arena

Cons: Potential language issues; low metro population (840,000)