How gaming keeps people connected, according to a professional YouTube gamer

Among the many things illuminated by the pandemic has been the importance of staying connected. But from virtual hangs to group text chats, the potential for people to connect online through gaming has shone through.

When times necessitated that we keep our physical distance from one another, gaming offered an opportunity for us to experience something together, while apart.

For the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, HyperX, it’s a familiar story. Known not only for their gaming gear — headsets, keyboards, microphones, you name it — but also for building inclusive and welcoming gaming communities all over the world, the brand welcomes everyone with their motto, “We’re All Gamers.”

Curious to get a better sense of how Canadians used gaming as means of staying connected to one another throughout the pandemic, HyperX connected us with a popular content creator Anton— better known among his 169K YouTube subscribers as GMAntonZ.

For GMAntonZ, gaming is for everyone and is also “what you make of it.” For most, it’s an immersive hobby that allows people to escape and relax. Undeniably, gaming has also “brought families and friends together and created thousands of communities,” he tells us.

Especially in light of the isolating nature of the past year and a half, “gaming is becoming more essential in allowing people to have those social interactions and be part of a community,” he elaborates.

As an avid gamer, a misconception he often hears is that gaming is a “waste of time.” But on the contrary, GMAntonZ believes gaming is just as valid as any other pastime and can even be beneficial mental health-wise.

“I’ve seen firsthand how gaming has helped people cope with personal struggles and provided them a way to deal with and overcome those challenges.”

According to the professional gamer, there are a host of benefits that come with popping on your headset and jumping into a game — the biggest two of which are the problem-solving skills you develop and the social connections you make.

Plus, with the multiplayer component of so many games today, “it’s become so much easier to meet people from all over the world, share the gaming experience with them, and even build long-lasting friendships,” says GMAntonZ.

But as is often the case with gaming, the experience is only as good as your gear. “The right gaming tools can mean a night and day difference when it comes to playing your favourite game,” he stipulates.

Whether it’s a matter of hearing the faintest details with precision or the ability to be fully engrossed in what you’re playing, it can really make or break your gaming experience.

To enhance his own gaming experience (which are primarily on PC), GMAntonZ relies on the HyperX keyboard, mouse, Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset, and QuadCast Microphone every day as he creates content playing games like Grand Theft Auto V, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Assassin’s Creed, Fortnite, and Call of Duty, to name just a few.

“What I love about HyperX is that they make products for all gaming platforms, whether it’s Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, or PC, you’re covered,” says GMAntonZ.

In the world of gaming, there are “thousands of games waiting to be discovered,” says GMAntonZ — who suggests checking out the booming indie gaming scene for new gems.

When you do find your next favourite game, enhance your play with new gear from hyperxgaming.ca.