A new, vibrant community is coming to Port Coquitlam, and it looks like an unmissable investment opportunity for homebuyers and investors alike.

Nestled in the heart of the city’s rapidly growing urban centre, Porthaven is bringing over 108 carefully curated studios and one- to three-bed homes — 60% of which are priced under $599,900.

But it’s not just about affordability, Porthaven is about seizing the chance to be part of something special. It offers a rare opportunity to both build a life in your dream home and immerse yourself in the pulse of a burgeoning community.

A dynamic neighbourhood to grow into

Porthaven is next to Port Coquitlam’s recently revitalized Leigh Square community space, placing it in the middle of a lively neighbourhood, perfect for settling down.

Within a five-minute stroll, you’ll find yourself at one of BC’s largest community centres, PoCo Community Centre, which is brimming with activities like ice skating, swimming, and several sports courts — pickleball anyone?

Plus, with green spaces like Gates Park and Lions Park nearby, as well as the scenic Traboulay Trail by the Coquitlam River, nature is always within reach. You’ll also find an abundance of grocers, restaurants, schools, and daycare nearby.

Meanwhile, on-site amenities at Porthaven include a social lounge with a shared full kitchen, outdoor BBQ and firepit lounge, a dog wash station, co-working spaces on every level, and a grand courtyard to help residents connect.

The on-site car park will provide ample space for vehicle and bicycle storage, and residents will also have access to bike and car share programs.

Port Coquitlam is the next SkyTrain city

As Port Coquitlam’s growth outpaces Greater Vancouver, Translink has identified the area as an upcoming SkyTrain city and is currently exploring the potential of extending the Evergreen Line into the town centre core. In fact, Translink has built the first few metres of track at Coquitlam Central Station, pointing directly at Port Coquitlam.

In the meantime, the existing West Coast Express Station is a mere nine-minute walk from Porthaven, making getting around a breeze.

Construction is set to be completed in Spring 2027, but you can learn more about Porthaven now or register for priority access so you can get in on this exciting opportunity!