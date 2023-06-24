Port Moody's Ryan Johansen traded to Colorado Avalanche

Ryan Johansen is headed to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avalanche announced on Saturday morning that they have acquired Johansen from the Nashville Predators in exchange for the signing rights to Alex Galchenyuk. The Predators will be retaining 50% of Johansen’s $8 million cap hit. The Port Moody native has two more years remaining on his deal.

“Ryan is a talented, veteran center who helps our top six, he gives us size in the middle of the ice and brings leadership and experience to our roster. We look forward to adding him to our team,” said Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland.

Johansen had been a part of the Predators organization since being acquired in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2015-16 season that saw Seth Jones head the other way. Though his play had dipped in more recent years, he was able to bounce back in the 2021-22 campaign with 63 points in 79 games.

“On behalf of the Predators organization, we want to thank Ryan for his contributions to our team and community over the last seven-plus years,” said Predators GM Barry Trotz. “He played a large role in our franchise’s accomplishments since arriving in January 2016, helping lead us to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the 2018 Presidents’ Trophy, back-to-back Central Division titles in 2018 and 2019 and several postseason appearances. Ryan also dedicated a considerable amount of time to the Predators Foundation and helped us grow the game in Middle Tennessee, including his work with youth hockey in our community. We wish Ryan all the best in Colorado.”

While not the same style of player, Johansen will help soften the blow of Gabriel Landeskog being forced to miss the entire 2023-24 season due to a cartilage transplant in his right knee.

This move was simply a cap dump for the Predators as they look to change direction under Trotz. Whether they look to sign Galchenyuk remains to be seen, but it doesn’t feel too likely given that the 29-year-old spent most of this season in the AHL.