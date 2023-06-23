Specialty warm-up jerseys may not be worn on the ice this season in the NHL, but let’s hope that’s not the end of them entirely.

The NHL may have cowards at the top, but I sure hope the Vancouver Canucks know who their constituents are, and just keep on keeping on.

Last season there were 1,100 players that set foot on the ice — over 700 regular everyday players — and fewer than 10 voiced opposition to Pride Night. And again, let’s make this abundantly clear, this is about Pride Night. There was no voiced opposition to any other cultural night, or fundraising night against disease, or even military appreciation night — which is notable because we are in a war time and Russian players have even worn US military jerseys.

But Pride night? Heavens no. It’s a Pride night where the message is that “all are welcome.” That’s it, that’s the message.

Contrary to many on the internet that will tell you it’s some sort of recruitment tactic to a different life. And that’s what it is. It’s just life. It’s not a choice, not a “lifestyle,” it’s just life. But the rough and tumble NHL is scared of upsetting a handful of people.

The Canucks stars spoke at length about this, even the Americans who often get painted with a broad conservative brush. Quinn Hughes got the idea, and was quoted supportive on the “hockey is for everyone” theme.

Matthew Tkachuk in Florida of all places, same thing.

And ultimately, does the NHL honestly think it won’t be a talking point this season? Commissioner Gary Bettman has said the nights are free to continue. Well, you don’t think players will continue to get asked their thoughts on all this? It’s not going away. The distraction could ultimately just get bigger.

So for the Canucks, keep on keeping on. Celebrate Pride, First Nations, Diwali, all of them with the same vigour you always have. Give us those fabulous designs that you have done so well with in the past. Create the uniforms still, for the fans to enjoy, and make them more accessible. Lower the price, and show the league what a success the campaign is.

Be an agent for change.

Know your market, know your fans. Show your pride in a fanbase, that for the most part, believes that hockey should be for everyone.