Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West has revealed he and his family were threatened and harassed by a man who was found to be in possession of a replica gun.

The mayor divulged the unsettling ordeal in a Thursday interview on CHEK News’ Steele and Vance show.

“He had an issue with our bylaw team, which really has nothing to with me as mayor,” West said. “But he became really fixated on the idea that I should be able to do something for him.”

The popular municipal politician, who’s acclaimed as mayor for another four years because no one’s running against him, said the individual became “more and more agitated” over a period of time. He first made threats against West, then West’s wife, and then the couple’s children.

West reported it to police and officers found the man with a replica handgun. At that point, West said the man was arrested and charged.

Just last week, West said the individual entered a guilty plea in court.

“I have big shoulders. I’m used to having criticism… But to my family, my wife, that was something I took seriously and I pursued the matter.”

West acknowledged many people in BC are struggling right now, in part due to factors such as a rapidly increasing cost of living. He understands sometimes individuals want someone to blame — and that the punching bag is sometimes a politician.

But threats against his family crossed the line, and now that West knows the man was in possession of a replica weapon he’s glad he spoke up to police.

“Don’t turn a blind eye,” he said. “It really shook me up.”

Watch the entire interview below.

Daily Hive has reached out to Brad West for comment and to Coquitlam RCMP for more details. We will update this story if more information becomes available.