Apartment fire closes streets in Port Coquitlam, displaces residents

Claire Fenton
Jun 18 2024, 9:03 pm
First responders have been called to a neighbourhood in Port Coquitlam on Tuesday after a fire broke out within an apartment building, sending black smoke into the air around 11 am.

The fire has affected three addresses, 2442, 2444 and 2446 Wilson Avenue.

Two people were sent to hospital with smoke inhalation, the City of Port Coquitlam shared on social media just before 2 pm, and several others have been displaced from their homes.

Those who have been forced to leave are being told to head to the Port Coquitlam Community Centre.

The City of Port Coquitlam notified the public about road closures due to the fire, sharing on X that Wilson Avenue between Reeve Street and Shaughnessy Street is shut down, as is Reeve Street between Wilson and Kelly Avenue and the 2400 block of Atkins Avenue.

Traffic will be diverted for the time being; however, as of early afternoon, the fire has been extinguished and contained.

Reports from those in the neighbourhood say the smoke is also foul-smelling.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

