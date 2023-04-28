Canadian shoe brand Poppy Barley opening retail store in Vancouver

Canadian shoe company Poppy Barley is set to open its doors on its first-ever Vancouver store next week.

This is the brand’s third brick-and-mortar store, with the first being in Edmonton and the second in Calgary.

The brand was created in 2012 by sisters Justine and Kendall Barber in Edmonton. After extensive searches for factories that shared their vision, Poppy Barley started partnering with family-owned factories to produce sustainably made footwear and accessories.

From booties to loafers, Poppy Barley creates high-quality, fashionable shoes at reasonable prices. On top of this, ethics and sustainability are paramount to the brand, given its certified B-Corporation status. This means that Poppy Barley meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

The store opening is featuring some great promotions, too.

The first 150 visitors to the West 4th store, starting Friday, May 5, will be able to purchase The Daily Loafer in Black for $150 (reg. $255). The Daily Loafer is one of the brand’s best sellers.

The store opening will also feature some “Golden Tickets.” Two hundred tickets will be available to the first 100 purchasers on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, in-store.

Every Golden Ticket holds a surprise value, which will be revealed once purchased!

Address: 2144 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver