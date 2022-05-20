News

Police called over "disturbance" in days-long Surrey passport line

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
May 20 2022, 9:08 pm
TikTok user @kenzo9999_ captured these images of the line at Central City passport office in Surrey, BC extending into the parking lot. (@kenzo9999_/TikTok)

The lineup at a Surrey, BC, passport office got so bad that someone called police over customers yelling at staff.

Surrey RCMP told Daily Hive they received a report of a “disturbance” in the line at the Central City Mall passport office just before 11 am Friday. The caller said there were approximately 10 people in line yelling at staff, and officers went to the mall to keep the peace.

Passport renewal wait times have skyrocketed in Canada this year as people scramble to renew their travel documents now that pandemic restrictions have eased.

Canadians with imminent travel plans and an out-of-date passport have had to wait hours and sometimes days at the passport offices. It’s gotten so bad that some entrepreneurs have started charging to hold spots in the passport lines.

In Surrey, TikTok user @kenzo9999_ posted about waiting in line for three days outside Central City to renew their passport.

@kenzo9999_Canada is killing it right now ☺️♬ original sound – DailyDoseOfSoundEffects

They stayed outside overnight in the rain to secure a new passport and shared footage of people in line with camping chairs, tents, and blankets.

@kenzo9999_ After about 40 hours in line outside we finally got our passports! Watch us on @CTVNews ♬ Funny Song – Cavendish Music

After 40 hours, the TikToker was successful in renewing their passport.

Daily Hive has reached out to Employment and Social Development Canada, which manages Service Canada passport offices, for comment.

