Police called over "disturbance" in days-long Surrey passport line

The lineup at a Surrey, BC, passport office got so bad that someone called police over customers yelling at staff.

Surrey RCMP told Daily Hive they received a report of a “disturbance” in the line at the Central City Mall passport office just before 11 am Friday. The caller said there were approximately 10 people in line yelling at staff, and officers went to the mall to keep the peace.

Passport renewal wait times have skyrocketed in Canada this year as people scramble to renew their travel documents now that pandemic restrictions have eased.

Canadians with imminent travel plans and an out-of-date passport have had to wait hours and sometimes days at the passport offices. It’s gotten so bad that some entrepreneurs have started charging to hold spots in the passport lines.

In Surrey, TikTok user @kenzo9999_ posted about waiting in line for three days outside Central City to renew their passport.

They stayed outside overnight in the rain to secure a new passport and shared footage of people in line with camping chairs, tents, and blankets.

After 40 hours, the TikToker was successful in renewing their passport.

Daily Hive has reached out to Employment and Social Development Canada, which manages Service Canada passport offices, for comment.