Popular Vancouver poké spot opens new restaurant in Mount Pleasant

Vancouver’s vibrant food scene has something to offer everyone, but the city’s stunning coastal location really primes it for one particular kind of seafood offering: poké.

Made using the freshest local ingredients, the Hawaiian-born and Japanese-inspired offering is easily one of our favourites year-round because it’s feel-good, tummy-satisfying food. It’s the foundation upon which many of our summer beach days were designed around.

Now, there’s another reason to get excited because the poké perfectionists at Pokérrito have opened their newest location on West 8th Avenue. This brand-new restaurant is Pokérrito’s fifth location in the city, demonstrating our collective love for poké and, in particular, the approach this purveyor takes.

On Friday, September 24, the grand opening of this new poké destination is slated to take place, with special offers on irresistible eats (more to come on those in a moment).

If you’re keen to support local, dining in or ordering takeout from Pokérrito is a no-brainer. The first of its restaurants came to life on Dunsmuir Street back in August 2016 with a clear objective: to give locals the best poké experience.

Since then, it has gone on to open locations on Hornby Street, Robson Street, Market Crossing in Burnaby, and most recently, West 8th Avenue, with another location at Silver Drive in Burnaby slated to open this winter.

But Pokérrito’s success and subsequent growth haven’t happened by accident; the eatery is renowned for its creative, diverse menu, teeming with fresh ingredients that meet the needs of modern diners. (Let’s not forget about the delicious, signature sauces too!)

One of the things we swoon over at Pokérrito is the selection of signature poké options (there are seven in total). There’s the Diamond Head bowl with spicy tuna, spicy seaweed salad, crab meat, jalapeño, ginger, masago, furikake, crispy onion, and sweet chilli.

Then you’ve got the Hanauma, a fusion of salmon, seaweed salad, edamame, crab meat, ginger, pea-shoot sprouts, masago, furikake, and creamy mayo. Oh, and the Aburi — featuring crab meat, green onion, chilli thread, crispy tempura, furikake, pea-shoot sprouts, miso glaze, and flame-torched ahi tuna (with a lemon wedge on the side for a zesty drizzle over top).

There’s also the option to build your own bowl and customize it to your liking. From the base to the protein, from the mix-ins to toppings, from the sides to those unforgettable house-made sauces — the options are plentiful.

Pokérrito has long been committed to sustainability and believes in serving food that is sourced responsibly and sustainably. “The way we prepare and source our ingredients is just as important to us as the great taste,” reads the restaurant group’s mission statement on its website.

A partnership with Ocean Wise ensures Pokérrito serves only sustainable seafood in all of its dishes. And when it comes to packaging, all of its to-go bowls are 100% compostable. The Pokérrito website states that one of its top priorities is to “introduce more recyclable and compostable packaging” into its stores.

Starting again in October, Pokérrito will allow customers to bring their own reusable containers into its locations again — a green initiative that was approved by Vancouver Coastal Health. By doing this, locals can score a 10% discount on their orders. Not bad, huh?

To celebrate the grand opening of Pokérrito in Mount Pleasant, locals can get 20% off the restaurant’s all-new Spicy Aburi and Black Sesame Aburi bowls for one day only — on September 24. This offer applies to online and in-store orders placed between 11 am and 8 pm from the West 8th Avenue location.

You can learn more about Pokérrito and check out the full menu ahead of time at pokerrito.ca. Additionally, it’s possible to order online from the store here.

When: Friday, September 24

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Pokérrito – 350 West 8th Avenue, Mount Pleasant