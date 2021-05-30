It appears Vasily Podkolzin will be suiting up for the Vancouver Canucks next season.

After spending the two seasons since he’s been drafted in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg, an official Vancouver Canucks team announcement of Podkolzin’s three-year entry-level contract came Sunday morning.

“Vasily is a competitor who plays an aggressive game,” said GM Jim Benning in a press release. “He’s effective using his size and skill to get to the net and produce offensively. We’re pleased to sign him today and look forward to adding him to our young core of skilled players.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Russian media site sport-express published the first report of a three-year deal coming, with CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal saying the contract had been agreed to.

The Canucks drafted the 19-year-old Russian winger 10th overall in 2019 at the draft hosted in Vancouver.

Podkolzin didn’t have a glorious regular season with SKA, with five goals and 11 points in his 35 games, but the same can’t be said of his playoff run. He matched his regular season point total with six goals and five assists in just 15 games, as his team fell in the third round of the playoffs.

Podkolzin was the leading scorer for SKA in the postseason, finishing seventh league-wide.