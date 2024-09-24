Vancouver Island restaurant among Canada's best for fine dining

Pluvio, located in Ucluelet on the western side of Vancouver Island, ranked third on TripAdvisor’s top 10 list, surpassed only by Orso Trattoria (#1) in Jasper and AG Inspired Cuisine (#2) in Niagara Falls.

According to TripAdvisor, the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title recognizes the highest level of excellence in travel taken from reviews and feedback from the TripAdvisor community over a 12-month period.

“Pluvio Restaurant impresses with its innovative dishes and local sourcing,” TripAdvisor said. “The attentive service and engaging ambiance stand out, making each visit special.”

The restaurant was opened in 2019 by chef-owner Warren Barr alongside manager-owner and partner Lily Verney-Downey. In that first year, Pluvio was named the fourth Best New Restaurant in Canada by enRoute Magazine.

In 2022, three years after opening, the restaurant was honoured as Canada’s Best Destination Restaurant and ranked 37th among Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants for 2022.

Pluvio is an intimate 26-seat dining room that operates on a reservation-only basis. It features an open-concept kitchen and a 5-course tasting menu. Pluvio, meaning “rain” in Italian, is indicative of the menu, which is designed to reflect the local Vancouver Island terroir. The menu showcases seasonal and wild ingredients foraged from the Ucluelet forests and coastline.

It’s not uncommon to find spruce or wild rose alongside truffles and caviar, seamlessly complemented by a fantastic array of cocktails.

Have you tried Pluvio? Let us know in the comments what your favourite dish was and see the full list from TripAdvisor here.

Where: 1714 Peninsula Road, Ucluelet

Website | Instagram