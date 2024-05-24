Get those swim trunks ready, Vancouver, because Plunge for the Cure Foundation is holding its annual event at Kitsilano Beach this Sunday, May 26.

This annual charity event was started by a group of Vancouverites, business owners, and philanthropists, all with a desire to crush ovarian cancer.

The impact of this charity organization has helped raise money for drug and treatment development targeting ovarian cancer, which affects around 3,100 Canadian women yearly, according to the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation — with a 30% survival rate in 5 years.

Through this event, you can register as an individual or team to engage with your community by plunging into the waters on the last Sunday of May.

After checking into the event at 9:30 am and grabbing all your gear (including your Plunge T-shirt), get yourself moving with the DJ-lead warm-up session.

There will also be family-friendly entertainment and vendors onsite, followed by the opening ceremonies, showcasing all the great research being done and how the funds raised for the event will be used.

Things to know

Participants are encouraged to bring a bag for their wet clothes, two towels, waterproof footwear, and an extra change of street clothes. Don’t have anyone to hold your bags? Well, you won’t leave soaked, as a bag check will be available on-site to help safely store everything you don’t want to get wet.

The event will have parking available, and it’s easily accessible by transit. Even if you can’t make it to the splash zone, you can help spread the word on Facebook, X, and Instagram or use hashtags #PlungefortheCure #PFTC2023 #TakethePlunge.

So mark your calendars for Sunday, May 26, and register now for Plunge for the Cure. You can also donate today!

When: Sunday, May 26

Where: Kitsilano Beach — 1305 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Time: The event starts at 9:30 am, with the plunge happening at 11 am

Tickets: Tickets are $30 for Adults, $20 for Youth. Register here.