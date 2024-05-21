How you can up your recycling game with Recycle BC this spring

‘Tis the season for a little spring cleaning! Whether you’re clearing out your garage or tackling those kitchen cupboards, you might be wondering how to responsibly dispose of the things you no longer need.

Recycle BC is currently marking its 10-year anniversary, and to celebrate, it’s just added a brand new team member to help you take your recycling game to the next level.

Coach Rick Cycle is here to “coach” you on the do’s and don’ts of recycling so you can bring your A-game to the bin.

Coach Rick can give you the play-by-play on what’s accepted at your curbside collection, what needs to go to the depot, what actually can be recycled, and what happens to it after collection — especially when it comes to plastics.

Because when you recycle correctly, it really does make a meaningful difference. In fact, 98% of plastics collected by Recycle BC are sent to recycling end markets (meaning they are processed into new raw materials!). Even more impressive, 99% of plastics also stay right here in BC for recycling, cutting down on carbon emissions and creating a local circular economy for plastics.

Plastics 101: Know the difference

When it comes to sorting your plastics, you’ll need to know the difference between a flexible plastic and a rigid plastic. (Hint: the clues are in the names!)

Flexible plastics are lightweight, soft, and can be easily crumpled or folded — like bags, crinkly wrappers, or stand-up zipper-lock pouches. Meanwhile, rigid plastic is thick, dense, and sturdy, and includes different kinds of containers, like your mustard bottle or detergent jug.

Which plastics go to the recycling depot?

All flexible plastics go to the depot or London Drugs store. So after your spring clean, gather your plastic bags, zipper-lock freezer bags, and more from the kitchen, and even any plastic packaging overwrap lying around from the holidays or big shopping outings, and take a road trip to the nearest drop-off location!

Other common examples include candy wrappers and potato chip packets, plastic shipping envelopes, and shrink wrap.

And, as the warmer weather beckons us outdoors for some DIY gardening, let’s not overlook those empty bags from grass seeds, soils, and other garden essentials. These are more flexible plastics that you can take to the depot. Here’s a challenge: become familiar with your closest drop-off location and add it to your to-do list when you’re out doing errands.

Which plastics go in your blue bin?

Rigid plastics can go in your blue bin at home. These include common items like plastic jars with wide mouths and screw-top lids (eg., peanut butter, jam, vitamins and supplements, shampoo, etc.), or plastic tubs and lids for food or household products. And since it’s planting season, don’t forget those plastic plant pots!

You can also toss in your empty single-use coffee and tea pods — just make sure to remove the pod lids and empty the grounds first.

Pro tip: Always be sure to rinse out your rigid plastics to remove any food and product residue before recycling them.

For more recycling tips, a full list of what can and can’t be recycled, or to figure out what to bin and what to take to the depot, visit Recycle BC. You can also find your nearest depot here.