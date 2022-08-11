Pizza Pizza is launching new real-time order tracking across Canada, which means you can soon follow your pie’s journey from start to finish, live.

The Ontario-based pizza chain says it’s aiming to be the first national QSR to offer customers real-time order tracking thanks to a partnership with Captain AI.

The brand is known for its famous 11-11 number and “On Time or Free” delivery time guarantee, so this is just another way we can stalk our order to make sure it arrives on time.

Once it has launched in markets across the country, folks can access the tracking via the Pizza Pizza app and website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Pizza (@pizzapizzaltd)

Expect to follow your pie live from when the order is placed, to the oven, throughout the driver’s trip, and right to your front door.

This new order tracking system is now being introduced to markets across Canada in phases. Dozens of Pizza Pizza restaurants already have this feature live.

There you have it. Happy tracking pizza lovers!