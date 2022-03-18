Pizza and game nights are a match made in heaven — even Pizza Pizza knows that. The Canadian chain has partnered with Mattel Canada for the ultimate package deal.

Returning for another year is the pizza chain’s UNO collab but this time it features a new limited-edition Pizza Pizza or Pizza 73 branded UNO deck with every featured UNO combo purchase.

The decks feature pizza art and a surprise bonus offer too.

“For over 50 years, UNO has become a staple at game nights across the country, bringing families and friends together through gameplay,” said Jennifer Gileno, Head of Licensing and Retail Development for Mattel Canada.

“The partnership with Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 will bring a competitive twist to every pizza lover’s game night.”

The UNO Combo is available at Pizza Pizza restaurants until April 17 and those who purchase the combo will receive a large two-topping pizza, three Coca-Cola drinks, and an exclusive co-branded UNO deck for $15.99.

Pizza 73 will launch its own version of the UNO Combo that includes two medium two-topping pizzas, four Coca-Cola drinks, and an UNO deck, starting March 21 to May 1.

This game night special is available for take-out and delivery at participating Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 locations across Canada.