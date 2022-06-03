People are threatening to boycott Pizza Hut over promoting Pride-themed reads for kids

In honour of Pride month, Pizza Hut’s reading incentive program for children, BOOK IT! shared three books that celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community but some people aren’t so happy about it.

The US-based program created by Pizza Hut aims to motivate students to read by providing Reading Award Certificates which can be used for a free, one-topping Personal Pan Pizza from Pizza Hut. This program is made for students ages four to 12.

For the summer months, Camp BOOK IT! offers reading materials for students from June to August.

This month, the three chosen books honour Pride Month and, according to the program, “explore the uniqueness of every person, celebrate our individuality and encourage kids to see that what makes us different, makes us special.”

Perfectly Pegasus, Big Wig, and Be Amazing: A History of Pride are the three stories on the reading list however some critical parents are not pleased with the choices and, like always, shared their thoughts on social media.

.@pizzahut sponsors a program which incentivizes kids in PreK-6th grade to read books. This week, one of their suggested books is “Big Wig.” A book about a child who becomes a drag performer. pic.twitter.com/5FTQC5ubCo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2022

One book, in particular, Big Wig, looks to have struck a nerve for some people as the story tells of a “universal childhood experience of dressing up and the confidence that comes with putting on a costume,” according to the program.

Some people are just so offended that they are ending their “relationship” with the pizza chain.

Hi @pizzahut I have 230 hut rewards points which is equivalent to a medium 2 topping pizza. Can I get that in a check instead? I’m ending our relationship. It’s not me, it’s you. — Blankenstein (@dkiser6) June 3, 2022

@pizzahut thanks for letting me know where you stand. Not that I was going there often but now I won’t at all. — RavenFox (@Grey_fox01) June 3, 2022

Hey @pizzahut ill be taking my cash elsewhere from now on… You just lost a loyal customer — Rebornfromashes (@Rebornfromash69) June 3, 2022

Pizza Hut is promoting children’s books about drag queens. I’m eating at Little Caesars for now on. Hail Caesar! pic.twitter.com/ov5A0la95D — Abaris the Hyperborean ☀ (@AryasOf) June 3, 2022

Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 3, 2022

Though there are a lot of people upset with the suggested reading, there are many others that find no issue with the books offered and question those who are opposed to the reading.

If a book turned your kid into a drag queen, I’ve got news for you: They were going to be a drag queen with or without that book. 😂 — Dice 🎲 🌻 (@jdice03) June 3, 2022

🗣“I’m never eating Pizza Hut again.”

Y’all are so PRESSED!! It’s hilarious 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — V_Marie (@V_maR1e) June 3, 2022

There’s something ironic about the people who complain about cancel culture and cry freedom of speech every time they’re yelled at for being assholes being whiny little bitches about Pizza Hut having LGBT+ books in their reading program — N!TSUA (@_Young_Anarchy_) June 3, 2022

Lol imagine being so upset about a picture book about imagination and individuality — Karla (@KarlaDabbles) June 3, 2022

Glad to see only a week after children were murdered in their school. Our leaders have decided to tackle the far more important issue of Pizza Hut recommending a book sbout drag. Whoever keeps electing these clowns should be ashamed. — Brett Perry (@sincitybrett) June 3, 2022

Pizza Hut first created the reading incentive program back in 1984.