FoodFood News

People are threatening to boycott Pizza Hut over promoting Pride-themed reads for kids

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Jun 3 2022, 9:11 pm
People are threatening to boycott Pizza Hut over promoting Pride-themed reads for kids
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

In honour of Pride month, Pizza Hut’s reading incentive program for children, BOOK IT! shared three books that celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community but some people aren’t so happy about it.

The US-based program created by Pizza Hut aims to motivate students to read by providing Reading Award Certificates which can be used for a free, one-topping Personal Pan Pizza from Pizza Hut. This program is made for students ages four to 12.

For the summer months, Camp BOOK IT! offers reading materials for students from June to August.

This month, the three chosen books honour Pride Month and, according to the program, “explore the uniqueness of every person, celebrate our individuality and encourage kids to see that what makes us different, makes us special.”

Perfectly Pegasus, Big Wig, and Be Amazing: A History of Pride are the three stories on the reading list however some critical parents are not pleased with the choices and, like always, shared their thoughts on social media.

One book, in particular, Big Wig, looks to have struck a nerve for some people as the story tells of a “universal childhood experience of dressing up and the confidence that comes with putting on a costume,” according to the program.

Some people are just so offended that they are ending their “relationship” with the pizza chain.

Though there are a lot of people upset with the suggested reading, there are many others that find no issue with the books offered and question those who are opposed to the reading.

Pizza Hut first created the reading incentive program back in 1984.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.