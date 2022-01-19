FoodCheap EatsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Pizza Hut Canada is offering buy-one-get-one FREE pizzas this month

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Jan 19 2022, 2:19 pm
Pizza Hut Canada is offering buy-one-get-one FREE pizzas this month
@pizzahutcanada/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
1931 Gallery Bistro

Seafood, Cocktails

1931 Gallery Bistro
Bayside Lounge

Tapas, Cocktails

Bayside Lounge
Colony Kitsilano

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Colony Kitsilano
Beach Ave Bar and Grill

Burgers, Seafood

Beach Ave Bar and Grill
Colony Granville

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Colony Granville
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

There’s a lot happening in the world that’s making us want to eat some delicious comfort food — so it’s a good thing one pizza chain has a cheap deal to help us out.

When you purchase any sized, regular-priced ‘za from Pizza Hut online for delivery or carryout, you’ll be able to get a second one at no cost, as long as it’s of equal or lesser value.

The Beyond Meat pizza is also eligible for the deal, so if you have yet to try it out, now is your chance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pizza Hut Canada (@pizzahutcanada)

This offer is only valid for the month of January, so be sure to get in on it while you can.

Make sure to use the code 879 at checkout.

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT