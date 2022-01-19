Pizza Hut Canada is offering buy-one-get-one FREE pizzas this month

There’s a lot happening in the world that’s making us want to eat some delicious comfort food — so it’s a good thing one pizza chain has a cheap deal to help us out.

When you purchase any sized, regular-priced ‘za from Pizza Hut online for delivery or carryout, you’ll be able to get a second one at no cost, as long as it’s of equal or lesser value.

The Beyond Meat pizza is also eligible for the deal, so if you have yet to try it out, now is your chance.

View this post on Instagram

This offer is only valid for the month of January, so be sure to get in on it while you can.

Make sure to use the code 879 at checkout.