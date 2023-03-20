Vancouver Nordstrom already looking shut down ahead of liquidation sale (PHOTOS)

Vancouver’s Nordstrom location is looking a little different this week ahead of the company’s liquidation sale beginning tomorrow.

Shelves were bare, and several restaurants were cordoned off Monday morning, a stark change from last week when most merchandise was still on display.

The shelves of luxury bag retailers Celine and Burberry were completely clear on the first floor, and some stalls in the jewellery section had black curtains surrounding them.

The order pickup area was also taped off, and grey curtains were drawn over other parts of the downtown retailer.

The restaurants within Nordstrom had chairs stacked on tables, with signs indicating they were no longer in service. Milk Bar, the dessert shop with a global cult following, had only opened within Nordstrom in November 2022.

Nordstrom dropped the surprise announcement on March 2 that it was ceasing all Canadian operations — stopping online shopping immediately and closing all physical stores by the end of June, despite the Vancouver location being the top-performing outpost company-wide.

The Seattle-based retailer confirmed to Daily Hive that shoppers can expect to find major deals in-store starting Tuesday, March 21, after an Ontario Superior Court of Justice gave the go-ahead for it to begin liquidating its merchandise.