BC is expanding pharmacists’ abilities by allowing them to prescribe medication for minor ailments without patients having to visit a doctor.

The changes will kick in on June 1, when pharmacists will be able to diagnose and prescribe medication for urinary tract infections, cold sores, acne, and more. They’ll also be able to prescribe contraceptives such as birth control pills. A complete list of medications available on the College of Pharmacists of BC’s website.

Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement during a news conference in Vancouver, where he said the move will help patients — especially those without a family doctor.

The program will kick off with 1,100 participating pharmacies on June 1, and officials hope more will join in the coming weeks.

“We often say pharmacists are one of the most accessible healthcare providers,” Chris Chiew, president of the BC pharmacy association, said during a news conference.

Participating pharmacists must take part in an education module before they begin prescribing.

