BC pharmacists concerned as people delay COVID boosters

The British Columbia Pharmacy Association (BCPA) is sharing its concerns over the lack of uptake of COVID-19 booster doses in BC.

A poll commissioned by the BCPA suggests that over half of BC residents (56%) don’t plan on getting their COVID-19 booster doses immediately.

BC pharmacists are worried that immunity could be dwindling for those who are planning on waiting and are also worried that this could lead to more severe illness for some residents.

“It’s concerning that some people are choosing to wait or not get it at all. After six months, their existing immunization doesn’t provide as much protection as before, as their immunity from the second dose wanes,” President of the BC Pharmacy Association Jamie Wigston said in a statement.

Wigston told Daily Hive that if those who are unprotected get sick with COVID-19, their illness will likely be more severe.

According to Wigston, the reason the poll was commissioned in the first place was due to open appointments that weren’t being booked in a timely manner, and the association wanted to understand why.

Some of the reasons that people are waiting include holding the belief that two doses are enough (41%), concern over long-term effects (33%), and some who are just wanting to get on with normal life (27%).

“What the public should remember is that the COVID vaccines we have in Canada are safe and help protect you from severe illness if you contract COVID. Protecting ourselves from COVID will help us get onto the path back to normal,” said Wigston.

There are over 1,000 pharmacies across BC that are delivering booster vaccines.

“Our pharmacists are proud to contribute vaccine provider capacity and to ensure vaccine clinics are available in all corners of British Columbia,” Wigston added.

“So far, community pharmacies have delivered more than half a million COVID shots.”

Booster dose invitations are sent out six months after you receive a second dose.

The full survey on booster doses can be viewed here.