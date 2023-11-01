Whoops: Predators player falls on penalty shot vs Canucks

With a chance to give his team an early lead, Nashville Predators forward Liam Foudy made the blooper reel instead. Foudy was awarded a penalty shot 1:22 into Tuesday night’s game after he was slashed by Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers while on a breakaway.
With the ice still freshly cleaned, Foudy came in one-on-one on Thatcher Demko.
Then, out of nowhere, he slipped.
Credit to the 23-year-old forward, he recovered, stood up, and got a shot off.
But it wasn’t a good one, shooting wide.
Liam Foudy took a tumble on the Penalty Shot. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/cvGmzYfwsV
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 1, 2023