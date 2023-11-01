Whoops: Predators player falls on penalty shot vs Canucks

With a chance to give his team an early lead, Nashville Predators forward Liam Foudy made the blooper reel instead. Foudy was awarded a penalty shot 1:22 into Tuesday night’s game after he was slashed by Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers while on a breakaway.

With the ice still freshly cleaned, Foudy came in one-on-one on Thatcher Demko.

Then, out of nowhere, he slipped.

Credit to the 23-year-old forward, he recovered, stood up, and got a shot off.

But it wasn’t a good one, shooting wide.