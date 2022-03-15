Pettersson out of Canucks lineup again with mystery injury

The Vancouver Canucks will be without Elias Pettersson for a second straight game tonight when they welcome the New Jersey Devils to Rogers Arena.

Pettersson was a surprise scratch against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, missing the game with a mystery injury. The 23-year-old was a full participant at Saturday’s practice but then missed Sunday’s morning skate with what head coach Bruce Boudreau initially called “maintenance.”

Boudreau said Pettersson was “day-to-day” with an upper-body injury after Sunday’s game, raising fears with some that his wrist was bothering him again. Pettersson suffered a season-ending wrist injury last season, which appeared to contribute to his struggles in the first half of this season as well.

The Canucks coach insists that whatever is bothering Pettersson isn’t serious, though. Pettersson skated this morning before his teammates took to the ice and could play as soon as Thursday against the Red Wings.

“He’s day-to-day. This is not a long-term thing with him,” Boudreau told reporters this morning. “We’ll be happy to get him back. Hopefully, Thursday, he’ll be able to play. We’ll see how he feels today and see if he can practice tomorrow… I know he’s had trouble in the past with a big-time injury, but I don’t think this is anything serious at all.”

After slumping for most of the season, Pettersson has said he’s been feeling more like himself in recent weeks, and his production has backed that up. Pettersson has 25 points (12-13-25) in 22 games since January 16, which is second only to J.T. Miller on the Canucks during that span.

Petan called up

The Canucks put Jason Dickinson on long-term injured reserve and called up Nic Petan this morning.

The North Delta native will play his first game for his hometown team tonight. Petan, 26, is having a strong season in the AHL, scoring 44 points (12-32-44) in 37 games for the Abbotsford Canucks. The 5-foot-9 centre has scored 28 points (6-22-28) in 136 games split between the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs during his NHL career.

Here’s how the Canucks lined up this morning, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

#Canucks projected lineup Tuesday vs. the NJ Devils, based on line rushes at morning skate: Pearson-Miller-Garland

Höglander-Horvat-Boeser

Motte-Lammikko-Highmore

Chiasson-Petan-Podkolzin OEL-Myers

Hughes-Schenn

Hunt-Hamonic pic.twitter.com/ckwqJbU2TC — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) March 15, 2022

Having Petan at centre allows Boudreau to move Matthew Highmore back onto a line with Juho Lammikko and Tyler Motte. Highmore started Sunday’s game at centre.

“Highmore tries his butt off, but he’s so much better with that other line that we needed another natural centreman.”

Boudreau said he’s looking for Petan to be responsible defensively and help out the second unit power play.