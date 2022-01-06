Pettersson is 11th Canucks player to join COVID list in last month

Elias Pettersson has been placed into COVID-19 protocol, the Vancouver Canucks announced on Wednesday evening.

The 23-year-old is the 11th Canucks player to land on the COVID list in last month, as the Omicron variant has taken hold in North America.

The Vancouver Canucks announced today that forward Elias Pettersson has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 6, 2022

Also currently in COVID protocol are Brock Boeser, Phil Di Giuseppe, Justin Dowling, and Jason Dickinson. Luke Schenn, Juho Lammikko, Brad Hunt, Tucker Poolman, Tyler Motte, and Tyler Myers previously tested positive, but have since returned to the Canucks lineup.

The Canucks don’t play until Saturday against the Ottawa Senators, in what will be the first regular season game at Rogers Arena played at 50% capacity. On Tuesday, the most crucial stretch of the season begins, as the Canucks stare down an extremely difficult five-game eastern road trip in Florida, Tampa Bay, Carolina, Washington, and Nashville.

This is the first time Pettersson has landed on the NHL’s COVID list, as he was injured when last year’s outbreak rocked the Canucks roster.