Pettersson has blossomed into the Canucks' best defensive forward

Elias Pettersson is the Vancouver Canucks’ most talented skater. That’s no secret.

What doesn’t get nearly as much attention is the fact that Pettersson is the team’s best two-way centre.

Heck, he might just be their best two-way player, period.

On Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche, the 24-year-old went up against Nathan MacKinnon’s line in a matchup role – and looked good doing so.

For years, Bo Horvat would have been the player to get that assignment. Even J.T. Miller has seen more time in matchup situations than Pettersson has since the two have been teammates.

Was last night a turning point for Pettersson in terms of being the Canucks top matchup centre?

It should be.

Pettersson playing like a two-way ace

Not only is Pettersson tearing it up offensively, but his defensive prowess is more evident than ever.

That’s why Pettersson’s deployment against the Avs was such a positive development.

Against the Avalanche, Pettersson spent 8:49 of his 12:31 even-strength minutes matched up against MacKinnon.

In the past, Miller and/or Horvat would have been given that assignment. On Wednesday night, both of those players spent less than two and a half minutes against MacKinnon respectively.

Elias Pettersson on playing head to head vs MacKinnon: “I love it. I want to play against the best line, the best players. I mentioned (to Bruce Boudreau) that I'm ready if he wants to play me there.” — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) November 24, 2022

Pettersson hasn’t commonly matched up against the opposition’s best players on a regular basis.

Against the Edmonton Oilers on opening night, it was Miller who matched up against McDavid, skating with the NHL’s best player for 8:46 of his 11:19 even-strength minutes. Miller was dominated possession-wise in those minutes and he was on the ice for a goal against.

Most recently against the Vegas Golden Knights, it was Horvat who spent 15:16 of his 18:51 at five-on-five playing against Jack Eichel. His line, ironically with Miller on his wing, was on the ice for two goals against.

Jack Eichel can't stop, and probably won't stop. pic.twitter.com/VPxdWnY3I2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2022

Pettersson, on the other hand, had much better success lining up against the opposition’s best player. He played MacKinnon almost to a draw in terms of expected goals (48.9%) and actually outscored the Avs’ superstar 1-0 while the two were on the ice together.

It’s one thing to be in position defensively, but Pettersson has been showcasing those instincts that make him such a special hockey player.

With the Canucks protecting a one-goal lead against the Avalanche, Pettersson was out there sacrificing his body in order to preserve the victory.

Elias Pettersson and Spencer Martin have that DAWG in them. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/6pPUjWzg84 — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) November 24, 2022

Now, if only he could play goaltender.

Okay then…

As of mid-November, Pettersson ranked among the best players in the NHL in terms of his overall impact, measured by Evolving Wild’s “goals above replacement” model.

On that list, his 1.8 “even strength defence goals above replacement” was one of the best marks among all NHL forwards, trailing only Mark Stone and Eichel.

Your Goals Above Replacement leaders for the '22-23 season. pic.twitter.com/2uHELqoBL9 — EvolvingWild (@EvolvingWild) November 14, 2022

Pettersson taking over top penalty-killing role

Top power play unit? Check.

Top matchup centre? Check.

Add “top penalty killer” to that list as well.

Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson have become the Canucks’ top penalty killing duo.

During the first 10 games of the season, Horvat and Pettersson both averaged under 90 seconds per game at four-on-five. During the last 10 games, Pettersson leads all Canucks forwards with 2:24 per game shorthanded. Horvat is second, playing 2:14.

Pettersson’s underlying metrics shorthanded aren’t spectacular, but he does tend to flash those scoring chance-thwarting plays at least once per game.

Elias Pettersson continues to be an amazing penalty killer, and gives Pavel Francouz a tap in recognition of the save on his breakaway attempt. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/MptD25Jz7l — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) November 24, 2022

Plus, it’s no secret that he’s still an offensive threat, even at four-on-five.

Bo Horvat has his 2nd goal of the season! The #Canucks take advantage of an odd-man rush while on the PK to open the scoring in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/KTrDcfsra4 — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) October 18, 2022

Pettersson is already on pace for the best offensive season of his career. The fact that he’s blossoming into a matchup player and top penalty-killer is an added bonus for the Canucks.