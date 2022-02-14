A PetSmart location in Toronto has become the first in Canada to unionize, and they’re hoping more will follow suit.

The North York Empress Walk PetSmart location is not only the first in Canada to unionize but also the first PetSmart ever to unionize.

The workers voted to unionize on February 10 in a landslide, with 17 of 26 voters voting to join the union. They have joined the United Food and Commercial Workers Canada labour union.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: The votes are in. After working hard and uniting staff together, your local North York Empress Walk PetSmart is the FIRST PetSmart EVER to unionize!!! We are so grateful to the @UFCWCanada for helping us get this far!! We look forward to the upcoming steps!! — PetSmart Workers United (@PetsmartUnion) February 10, 2022

The pet store workers had previously shared a letter that they said was from corporate encouraging workers to vote against unionizing.

We are PetSmart workers in #Toronto, empress walk location. Currently we are having a Union Drive and combatting corporate union busting. Our vote will be held Wednesday please follow and spread the word. #Solidarity #union pic.twitter.com/Rl2whRzz7H — PetSmart Workers United (@PetsmartUnion) February 6, 2022

The move comes as more and more Starbucks locations across the US have begun to unionize. Many have been spurred on by working through the pandemic and various states of lockdown while seeing wages stagnate.

PetSmart workers cited working through the pandemic as part of their reasoning for pushing to unionize.