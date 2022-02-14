NewsCanada

This retail location is the first of its kind to unionize in Canada

A PetSmart location in Toronto has become the first in Canada to unionize, and they’re hoping more will follow suit.

The North York Empress Walk PetSmart location is not only the first in Canada to unionize but also the first PetSmart ever to unionize.

The workers voted to unionize on February 10 in a landslide, with 17 of 26 voters voting to join the union. They have joined the United Food and Commercial Workers Canada labour union.

The pet store workers had previously shared a letter that they said was from corporate encouraging workers to vote against unionizing.

The move comes as more and more Starbucks locations across the US have begun to unionize. Many have been spurred on by working through the pandemic and various states of lockdown while seeing wages stagnate.

PetSmart workers cited working through the pandemic as part of their reasoning for pushing to unionize.

