Petition asks TransLink to add Compass Card to mobile wallets

Aug 30 2022, 5:50 pm
Mitch Hutchinson/Shutterstock | Tada Images/Shutterstock

A new online petition calls on TransLink to let users add their Compass Card to their Apple or Google mobile wallet.

The move would allow users to deduct from their compass balance, or use their monthly pass, without bringing the extra card with them — they’d just need their mobile phone.

“So we don’t have to carry our physical card around when we have our devices with us,” Jim Short wrote on his change.org petition. “It will also be a great backup in case we lose/misplace our physical card.”

Users can already tap on TransLink with a credit card stored in their mobile wallet, but it charges users more than if they’d used a Compass Card.

Apple Wallet already had a built-in feature that allows users to add transit cards, but only select transit systems around the world have this feature enabled. In North America, only users who live in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Portland, San Francisco, or Washington DC, can add their transit card.

Vancouver is the only city in Canada that accepts credit card payments from the Apple Wallet.

apple wallet transit

North American cities with transit systems that accept payment from the Apple Wallet. (Apple)

Google also says users can add digital copies of transit passes for “participating public transport systems.”

compass card

Add TransLink Compass Card (Transit) to Apple and Google Wallet (change.org)

Short included a photo of transit card options available in the US and China and edited the image to show where a Compass Card could appear — if TransLink and developers make it possible.

Daily Hive Urbanized has reached out to TransLink to see if it’s considering adding the Compass Card to mobile wallets.

