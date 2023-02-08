There are two types of people: cat lovers and dog lovers. And while we may disagree on many things, we all share a common sentiment — our furry friends are our family members.

Our beloved companions bring us years of joy, and we owe it to them to give them the best life possible. One way we can do this is by giving them a nutritionally complete and balanced diet.

But, when it comes to choosing a pet food, where do you start? There are so many different types out there, and there is so much conflicting information about what’s best for your pet. Deciding on something that’s appealing to your pet, supports their overall health, and uses high-quality ingredients can be frustrating.

To help you as a conscientious pet parent, we decided to ask an expert. Theresa Lantz is a companion animal nutritionist at Petcurean, a premium BC pet food company and the creators of NOW FRESH, and holds an MSc in Animal Science.

Finding the best pet food fit

According to Lantz, there is no “one size fits all” approach to deciding on the right pet food, but there are some things all pet owners should keep in mind.

“It’s important to select recipes that are complete and balanced for your pet’s life stage,” she says. “Puppies and kittens have different nutrient requirements than adult dogs and cats. Growth and development are very demanding, and they need a diet to match.”

Lantz also explains that owners should look for recipes that support their pet’s complete health, including immune system function, digestion, and maintaining a healthy weight. “Antioxidants, probiotics, and prebiotic fibre are all things we consider when creating a recipe to support overall health and help pets feel their best.”

Choosing quality ingredients

Another important tip Lantz gives is to look for recipes that use quality ingredients and are made by pet nutrition experts who follow the most up-to-date scientific research.

“Creating a complete and balanced recipe for pets is a delicate science. My team’s job is to carefully choose the highest quality ingredients and combine them with vitamin and mineral supplements and functional ingredients in the right ratios,” Lantz explains.

Because feeding your pet the right way is so vital, Petcurean created NOW FRESH. This high–quality pet food is carefully made to make things less complicated for owners. Specially formulated by pet nutritionists, it’s prepared with minimal processing and fresh ingredients, focusing on life stages and breed sizes.

With multiple flavour options, each recipe contains balanced proteins and fats from premium ingredients like fresh turkey, salmon, and duck to help pets maintain a healthy weight and stay active. You’ll also find nutrient-rich fruits and veggies to support their immune system to help keep them healthy, highly digestible fresh meats, and prebiotics and probiotics to support good digestion to keep them feeling their best.

“Our team of companion animal nutritionists is selective when it comes to choosing the ingredients for NOW FRESH,” says Lantz. “We never compromise on quality, meaning we don’t use by–product or meat meals, artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives, and we source our ingredients from a carefully vetted and trusted network of suppliers.”

Knowing what your pet loves

Over the years, Lantz and her team have gotten some amazing feedback from happy pet owners and some heartwarming success stories. “Our goal is to help pet parents feel confident they’re providing the best possible care for their dogs and cats, so we love hearing from customers whose pets are thriving on NOW FRESH,” she says.

“Take Amanda, from Halifax, for example. Her senior small–breed dog was obese when she adopted him. Over the years, with exercise and a daily diet of NOW FRESH small breed recipe for senior dogs, she was able to get him back to a healthy weight so he could enjoy life to the fullest. Those are the stories that inspire us every day!”

So what if you’re ready to switch to a new pet food, but you’re not sure how your pet will take to it? If your dog or cat has eaten the same things for most of their lives, they may need a little more time to adjust, and Lantz’s advice is to take things slow.

“It’s important to introduce a new food slowly to give your pet’s stomach — and taste buds — time to adjust. Add the new food to their current food in small amounts to start, then increase the amount of new food and decrease the old food gradually over the course of 10

days.”

It goes without saying that while diet is very important, it isn’t the only thing that impacts a pet’s happiness and health. Lantz also recommends regular vet visits and consistent physical and mental enrichment. The latter can be as easy as giving your dog or cat puzzle feeders, snuffle mats, or even hiding kibble throughout the home for a pretend “hunt.”

“Lifetime wellness starts with a healthy foundation, and nutrition plays a key role in this,” she says. “As the adage goes, our pets may not be our whole lives, but they make our lives whole. They rely on us, and it is our responsibility to make the best choices possible for them.”

To learn what else to look for in dog food or cat food ingredients, check out what NOW FRESH nutrition team has to say in their latest blogs.