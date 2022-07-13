SportsHockeyCanucks

Petan officially leaves Canucks, signs with Minnesota Wild

Jul 13 2022, 7:34 pm
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Nic Petan era is officially over in Vancouver.

Per Sporstnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Petan will be signing a two-way deal with the Minnesota Wild.

Petan’s departure was rumoured earlier this week with a report from CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal that Vancouver would not be bringing back the veteran forward.

Petan had 2 assists in 18 games for the Canucks this past season, after signing on a one-year deal last offseason.

Accross his career, Petan has played seven seasons for the Jets, Maple Leafs and Canucks. He’s registered six goals and 24 assists across in 154 games.

