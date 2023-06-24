"Pet detective" job in Metro Vancouver is now accepting applications

Looking for a fun way to pick up some extra cash just by meeting dogs and pet parents? There’s an open role now that could be ideal for you.

According to a job posting from the Blue Buffalo Company, a natural pet food company under General Mills, they’re looking to hire a “Pet Detective” in North Vancouver and it sounds like a sweet gig.

This flexible, part-time work environment lets you meet pet parents in real life. According to the job posting, they’re looking to meet people who “enjoy striking up conversations and sharing stories with fellow pet parents about their animals” to be the new face of Blue Buffalo Company.

What’s a pet detective?

According to the posting, a realistic day in the life of a Pet Detective at the Blue Buffalo Company is very independent. The role is a part-time weekend position requiring shifts on Saturdays and Sundays. The weekly hours are somewhere between 8 to 20 hours, depending on store traffic.

To be eligible to apply, you must be

18 years or older

Available to work part-time Saturdays and/or Sundays

Able to stand and walk for up to four hours

Have reliable transportation and commute to locations as designated by your manager

The gig sounds like a brand ambassador position rather than an Ace Ventura pet detective situation. It comes with amazing benefits like pet food rebates, an RRSP program, and pet adoption reimbursement.

If you’re looking for some more work and a chance to hang out with dogs all day, then this could be the perfect fit for you. You can learn more and apply online by checking out the job posting.