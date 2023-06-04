"Perfect weekend": Blue Jays' Bassitt makes it home from New York for birth of his child

The Toronto Blue Jays picked up a three-game sweep over the New York Mets in the Empire State this weekend, but one of their pitchers managed to make the weekend a bit more memorable than a simple series win.

On Sunday, Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt shared the news that his wife Jessica had given birth to their second child, a boy named Colson.

“Perfect weekend complete. Momma and Colson are doing great,” Bassitt tweeted just moments after Toronto’s 6-4 victory over the Mets on Sunday.

Bassitt himself pitched in Friday’s contest for his scheduled start, which proved a little more complicated than expected due to a rain delay in town.

Jessica was actually in labour starting Friday, on a day when her husband pitched seven-and-two-thirds shutout innings before rushing out of the stadium to catch a flight back home.

Incredible. Chris Bassitt exits ballgame. He will be on his way to Toronto where he will join his wife who’s in labor. The couple is expecting their second child. Bassitt 7.2 IP shutout innings with 8K’s #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/9KBQnfAtXP — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 3, 2023

Bassitt tweeted Saturday morning that he “got back with plenty of time” before Colson’s birth, adding the insight that their first child took 50 hours of labour to be born.

Got back with plenty of time. Still no baby. Our daughter was 50 hours of labor with a hurricane coming. Hopefully a baby and another W today. #justwinbabywin — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) June 3, 2023

Toronto fans were quick to offer up their congratulations to the Bassitt family for the newborn baby once the Jays pitcher shared the news on Sunday.

Colson becomes the fourth member of the Bassitt family, as he joins his older sister Landry.

In 2023, his first year with Toronto, Bassitt has a record of 6-4 with an ERA of 3.41 and 65 strikeouts in 12 appearances this season. The 34-year-old starter played last season with the Mets, before signing in Toronto this season on a three-year contract.

Bassitt is expected to return to the mound this coming Wednesday when Toronto takes on the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre. Safe to say there will likely be a few signs in the crowd congratulating the new dad.