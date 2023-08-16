Pepsi Canada is launching a pretty interesting new product next week: Pepsi Colachup.

This will be the world’s first Pepsi-infused condiment, just in time to celebrate National Burger Day.

This new topping will be in partnership with Harvey’s Canada. It’ll be officially unveiled on Thursday, August 24 in Toronto at Yonge and Dundas Square from noon to 5 pm EDT.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a complimentary classic Harvey’s Angus or veggie burger (topped with the new Pepsi Colachup) while supplies last.

“The signature flavour and bright citrus blend of Pepsi cuts through the fat and gives a juicy hamburger a fresh, clean and delightful taste,” said Chef Kyle Shadix, former Chopped contestant and PepsiCo’s corporate executive research chef for global beverages, in a media release.

If you are going to be in the Toronto area, stop in and try this unique new condiment. For the rest of the country, here’s hoping that all cities get to sample it in the future.