A brand new development is coming to Burquitlam — and it might just be the perfect place for you.

Situated in the emerging neighbourhood of Oakdale, Gardena offers a refined lifestyle that caters to working professionals, families, students, and everyone in between.

Developed by Intracorp, one of North America’s leading real estate developers, Gardena consists of studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. It also has some pretty sweet amenities, like an indoor and outdoor spa, a rooftop movie theatre, and even a communal dog lounge.

Surrounded by a plethora of local eateries and family-owned shops, this master-planned community is just steps from Burquitlam Skytrain — giving you easy access to Metro Vancouver.

Whether you’re looking to purchase your first-ever property, or want to relocate to somewhere that suits your needs, Gardena presents an incredible investment opportunity for a number of buyers.

The nature lover

So, you’re someone who’s happiest when out in the natural world. Maybe you’ve dreamed of escaping modern life altogether and running into the wild sounds pretty appealing, but you know you’d still miss that urban buzz.

The good news is you could have the best of both worlds at Gardena. With the perfect blend of serene natural surroundings and urban conveniences, you can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors while still indulging in the city’s bustling energy.

Residents will be able to step straight out of their door into a secret garden teeming with vibrant flowers and foliage that grows five stories high. And nearby, you’ll find trails and parks where you can explore every shade of green, like Como Lake Park, which is only two minutes away. You’re also never far from outdoor adventure, with the Burnaby Mountain Forests and Rocky Point Park Waterfront in close proximity.

For nature lovers, a one-bed at Gardena is the perfect starter home to “put down roots” and grow your investment. With spectacular north-facing views, you’ll even get to soak in the outdoor world while enjoying your morning coffee.

The proud parent

If you’re a parent with a growing family and children expanding into new homes, Gardena is full of spaces to connect and build new, meaningful family traditions. The grand double-height lobby, which is complete with rich materials, a fresh water station, concierge, and parcel lockers, is your family’s front door to the community.

The amenities at Gardena offer valuable opportunities for connection, from a rooftop outdoor movie theatre for family movie nights, to social and dining lounges for celebrations and get-togethers. And if you opt for a two–bed unit, the guest suite ensures that even family from afar can visit for the holidays.

Purchasing a home is a decision for the whole family, and Gardena is designed to create value for generations.

The urban executive

For those on the go, Gardena is filled with spaces to set you up for success. Start your morning at the fully-equipped fitness and CrossFit studios, then get productive in the co-working space with private work pods.

Relax and rejuvenate in the indoor and outdoor spa after a busy day. Whether you’re headed to campus or to a boardroom, hop on at the Burquitlam SkyTrain Station only steps away.

Homes at Gardena are available to own this spring, with all one-bedrooms under $639,900 and two-bedrooms from the high $600ks. With over 46 years of experience, Intracorp has a legacy of creating value, and you can ensure Gardena is the right decision for both your current and future lifestyle.

If you feel like you fit into any of the above categories, you can find everything you need to know about this extraordinary new community here.