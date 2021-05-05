Canada-wide recall issued for Peloton Tread treadmills due to risk of injury

Peloton is recalling one of its treadmill products sold in Canada due to what it says is “risk of injury.”

The recall involves Peloton Tread treadmills with model number TR02. The recalled treadmills have a running space of 59 inches, a 23.8-inch high definition (HD) touchscreen console, and a non-slatted running belt.

The model number TR02 is printed on a black sticker located on the end cap of the front of the treadmill deck.

According to the company, the touchscreen on the treadmill can detach and fall, posing a risk of injury to consumers.

The company said it is aware of international reports of the touchscreen loosening and six reports of the touchscreen detaching and falling.

“There have been reports of minor injuries such as abrasions, minor cuts, and bruises in Canada,” as a result, the release said.

Anyone who has purchased the affected product “should immediately stop using the recalled treadmills and contact Peloton for a full refund,” the company said.

For customers who do not want a refund, Pelton said it is also offering the option of waiting for a free inspection and repair that will secure the touchscreen to the treadmill to help prevent future incidents.

The affected products were sold as part of a limited invitation-only release online and at Peloton showrooms from November 2020 through March 2021 for about $2,495.