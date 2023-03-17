"The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal shows love for a Canadian city with his socks (PHOTOS)

Pedro Pascal has made it very clear how much he loved his time shooting The Last of Us in some Canadian gems.

And that love clearly hasn’t faded away now that he has left — he was recently spotted wearing socks covered with iconic Calgary landmarks.

Canadian-based Friday Sock Co. appreciated the love.

“So cool to see @pascalispunk (from the worlds new favourite hit show – @thelastofus wearing our YYC themed socks somewhere in Hollywood,” the sock brand wrote in an Instagram caption. “Luckily, TMZ was on-site to capture the moment. Just when you couldn’t like him more, he goes and supports local. Thanks Pedro ❤️”

Both socks feature a major landmark in Calgary. One has the tower on it, while the other has the Saddledome all over it.

And, of course, Pedro Pascal got some love from his Canadian fans for the choice.

People across Calgary and Alberta enjoyed seeing all the familiar landmarks and locations in every episode of the HBO hit series.

If you want your feet to look like everyone’s new TV daddy, Friday Sock Co. launched in Calgary in 2015 and has sock designs for all different regions of the country.