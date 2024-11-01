Why rehydration is so important for cold & flu season in Canada

Fall is here, and winter is fast approaching. Aside from the coming of cold weather and holiday fun, there’s another season to account for — cold and flu season. No matter how often you cover your mouth when you cough and wash your hands, illness can still manage to creep in.

The good news is, there’s a simple way to combat one of the most unpleasant side effects of seasonal illness.

The scoop on dehydration

Dehydration can be a serious issue and occurs when your body loses more fluids than it consumes. Common symptoms of dehydration include fatigue, headache, cramps, and dizziness.

Fever, diarrhea, vomiting, and other flu and stomach bug symptoms can increase the likelihood and severity of dehydration. While resting, eating hydrating foods, and avoiding caffeinated or sugary drinks like pop, juice, and energy drinks may help, an oral rehydration solution like Pedialyte® can quickly replenish fluids and electrolytes.

Re-hydration for the whole family

If you have kids, you’ve probably already heard of Pedialyte, but newsflash: It can be a secret weapon for adults, too! Pedialyte is formulated to help prevent and treat dehydration more effectively than common household beverages like water, juice, soda, and sports drinks.

“As a pharmacist and parent, I’ve seen firsthand how dehydration can slow recovery and make you more prone to illness during cold and flu season,” says Toronto pharmacist Kyro Maseh.

“That’s why I trust Pedialyte for both my patients and my family. It’s specifically designed to replace fluids and electrolytes lost during illness. Whether it’s for my kids or myself, Pedialyte is my go-to solution to rehydrate and recover faster during cold and flu season.”

Help your whole family effectively recover from dehydration during illness and feel better fast by optimizing your fluids.

