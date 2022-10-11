Driver hits and kills pedestrian in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Monday evening.

The woman was crossing Powell Street mid-block near Gore Street when she was struck by a sedan travelling westbound.

It happened around 7:40 pm, and the woman was rushed to hospital where she died. This is Vancouver’s ninth pedestrian death of the year.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police don’t believe speed or alcohol are contributing factors.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 604-717-3012.