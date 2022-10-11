NewsCrime

Driver hits and kills pedestrian in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Oct 11 2022, 4:32 pm
Driver hits and kills pedestrian in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Adam Melnyk/Shutterstock

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Monday evening.

The woman was crossing Powell Street mid-block near Gore Street when she was struck by a sedan travelling westbound.

It happened around 7:40 pm, and the woman was rushed to hospital where she died. This is Vancouver’s ninth pedestrian death of the year.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police don’t believe speed or alcohol are contributing factors.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 604-717-3012.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.