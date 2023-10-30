BC Transit proposes first fare increase in Victoria in 14 years

While Metro Vancouver public transit riders are accustomed to annual fare increases, riders in the second-largest urban region in British Columbia for public transit services could experience their first fare increase in 14 years.

BC Transit has begun public consultation on potential back-to-back fare increases in 2024 and 2025 for Greater Victoria. If any increase goes ahead, this would be the first uptick in fares in Greater Victoria since 2010.

Currently, BC Transit’s adult bus fares in Victoria are $2.50 for a single ride, $5 for a day pass, and $85.00 for a monthly pass. For seniors and youth (18 or under), fares are also $2.50 for a single ride and $5 for a day pass but discounted at $45 for a monthly pass.

Four fare structure scenarios by 2025 are now being contemplated, including an interim 2024 increase to allow for a more gradual transition.

By 2025, fares would grow by as much as $0.50 for a single trip to $3, $1 for a day pass to $6, $5 for an adult monthly pass to $90, and $10 for the concession (seniors and youth) monthly pass to $55. These increases would apply to both conventional and custom transit services.

With varying degrees of overall fare hikes over two years, each of the four options would enable different levels of improved bus services within BC’s capital region. With the lowest fare increases, Option 1 and 3 would offer the lowest cumulative potential service hours gained of just over 5,900 hours over the two-year period, while the highest fare increase strategy of Option 4 would produce 11,276 additional hours over the same period.

BC Transit states the fare increase would not only help cover higher operating costs but also enable improved and expanded services to account for population growth.

In August 2023, the Victoria transit system was the first BC Transit service area to adopt the provincial public transit authority’s Umo digital fare payment system, which is similar to TransLink’s Compass Card with the added convenience of a smartphone app. Umo will be gradually expanded across the province.