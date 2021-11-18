Canadian company launches cute compression wear, with a focus on maternity

Pear Compression is redefining compression wear, and after nearly two years of planning and designing products, the company launched its first line of maternity compression socks in July.

Founder Emily MacArthur, a 23-year-old entrepreneur who grew up in Nova Scotia and attained her degree in neuroscience with a minor in business at Dalhousie University, says the inspiration for the product line came when researching compression socks for a family member who was expecting at the time and experiencing swelling.

“[She] was urged by her doctor to wear compression socks to help reduce the swelling she was experiencing in her ankles and calves, made worse when travelling,” MacArthur explains. “But to our surprise, nearly every compression sock was extremely uncomfortable, irritating, too tight, and only found in colours and styles that were neither cute nor flattering.”

With this realization, Pear Compression set out to design the perfect compression sock (as MacArthur calls it, the #PerfectPear) — a product that doesn’t require wearers to sacrifice style or comfort. The young CEO was then able to successfully launch the wearable wellness company during one of the most trivial periods of the 21st century.

MacArthur notes that the company’s mission from the very start was to “help women experience the health benefits of wearable wellness through cute and comfortable compression socks.” The creation of fashionable compression wear means that women no longer have to sacrifice comfort or style in order to minimize or prevent some of the less comfortable aspects of pregnancy.

“Some of the benefits of wearing Pear Compression socks throughout your pregnancy and postpartum are reduced pain and swelling, increased energy, and the prevention of varicose veins,” explains MacArthur. “Many of our customers have also shared that they wore their compression socks throughout the entire birthing process — claiming that a lot of fluid retention and swelling is experienced within the 48 hours during and post-birth.”

Pear Compression socks can also be worn for daily comfort and relief during travel, work routines (especially those that require sitting or standing for extended periods), and to minimize symptoms associated with edema, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and varicose veins. They can also be worn by people who wish to add compression to their exercise recovery.

Since launching, MacArthur says Pear Compression has received an “overwhelmingly positive response” from customers about the brand’s beautiful packaging and the comfort and design of the socks for all-day wear. Comfort and quality stem from the production, which takes place — from start to finish — in Brescia, Italy.

While some compression sock brands don’t advertise their manufacturing processes, Pear Compression is “extremely proud” to be able to say that its compression sock production takes place in Italy “[with a company] renowned for their uncompromising quality and attention to detail, and more importantly, their safe and ethical working standards and conditions.”

The brand is also passionate about supporting the small, family-owned and operated compression sock manufacturing company that produces its products. Pear Compression supported the company during the harder financial times of the pandemic when they otherwise might have had fewer business opportunities.

“After searching the global market for months, we are so pleased that we have found this incredible company whose corporate social responsibility standards are aligned with our own,” MacArthur shares.

“The quality and design of Pear Compression socks cannot be matched.” As MacArthur says this, it’s easy to see why when you look at the standard of her company’s products.

Pear Compression socks are made from materials certified to Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX. This means the materials are verified to be free from azo dyes, formaldehyde, phthalates, and other chemicals that are known to be carcinogenic or otherwise harmful.

“The use of highly specialized textile machinery dedicated solely to compression socks, and the in-house production of sustainable and recyclable fibres, ensures that every aspect of Pear Compression socks has been carefully crafted and cared for the Italian way.”

If you’ve ever worn traditional compression socks, you’ll know they don’t fit like a dream. Pear Compression wants this to be a thing of the past, so the company uses advanced compression technology to provide stretch where it’s needed while gradually compressing the foot and leg so that it’s never too tight in one specific area.

“Pear Compression socks have enough elasticity so that they are easy to get on and off (which is extremely important during pregnancy), and they are super soft and itch-free, making them extremely comfortable,” notes MacArthur. The exterior seams of the socks ensure that circulation is not cut off near the toes, either.

The socks, which are currently available in four styles, have been customized to provide “the most even, wearable compression.”

MacArthur shares that Pear Compression’s goal, in line with its mission, is to help provide women and parents with helpful resources for pregnancy, postpartum, parenting, and other useful subjects involving women’s health in general.

The company is currently at the start of a long-term partnership with Mamas for Mamas, a not-for-profit organization founded in BC in 2015. “Mamas for Mamas is now a national charitable organization that supports mothers and caregivers in crisis by providing ongoing support to individuals and families facing various poverty-related struggles,” says MacArthur.

“Mamas for Mamas emphasizes the importance of kindness as currency, and this is demonstrated through their various programs across Canada. These programs are ultimately a foundation for a community of caregivers and volunteers to lend their support to each other by helping those in need get access to useful and necessary resources.”

The Pear Compression co-founder says being able to “contribute to and support such an incredible cause has been one of our greatest aspirations within the company [to date].”

Pear Compression primarily operates as a Shopify platform, but it has also begun selling to maternity-focused retailers, women’s wellness retailers, and specialized clinics focusing on maternity. The brand is always looking to partner with more retailers and clinics and encourages those interested to reach out.

To learn more and shop the full Pear Compression collection, visit pearcompression.com.