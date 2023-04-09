Pattullo Bridge reopens earlier than anticipated after weekend closure
Egg-citing news for drivers: the Pattullo Bridge has reopened earlier than anticipated.
Before the Easter weekend, TransLink warned drivers that the Pattullo Bridge would be closed starting Thursday, April 6, at 10 pm and won’t open again until Tuesday, April 11, at 5 am.
However, in an update Sunday, TransLink said the bridge has fully reopened in both directions.
TransLink said that the closure was for work being conducted by the BC government as part of the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.
Specifically, the closure was to complete work which includes soil densification activities, paving, and relocation of the seismic warning system.
According to the BC government, the new Pattullo Bridge is scheduled to open sometime in 2024.