Not egg-citing: Pattullo Bridge will be closed on Easter long weekend

A warning, drivers: if you plan on commuting around Metro Vancouver during the upcoming Easter long weekend, you’ll have to cancel out the Pattullo Bridge as a potential route as it will be closed.

According to a bulletin from TransLink, the Pattullo Bridge will be closed starting on Thursday, April 6, at 10 pm and won’t open again until Tuesday, April 11, at 5 am.

The bridge will be closed in both directions during that period.

TransLink states that the closure is for work being conducted by the BC government as part of the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project.

Specifically, the closure is to complete work which includes soil densification activities, paving, and relocation of the seismic warning system. The warning system will also be disconnected while work is being conducted.

TransLink will also be doing some of its own work, including relocating speed signs, painting lines, concrete patching, and inspections that require rope access onto the overhead bridge truss.

Drivers who use the Pattullo Bridge are being asked to take either the Port Mann or Alex Fraser brides as alternatives.

Anyone who travels using the N19 NightBus will be rerouted over the Alex Fraser and Queensborough bridges between New West and Scott Road stations.

“Customers should plan for up to 30 minutes of additional travel time.”

According to the BC government, the new Pattullo Bridge is scheduled to open sometime in 2024.