Alberta looking into passenger train lines to Banff and Jasper

Taking a train to Banff or Jasper could soon be a reality after the province released details on its Passenger Rail Master Plan this afternoon.

A news release from the province states that the Master Plan will assess the feasibility of passenger rail in the province, including regional, commuter, and high-speed services.

Alberta’s vision for a passenger rail system would include public, private, or hybrid passenger rail, including:

A commuter rail system for the Calgary area that connects surrounding communities and the Calgary International Airport to downtown

A commuter rail system for the Edmonton area that connects surrounding communities and the Edmonton International Airport to downtown

Regional rail lines from Calgary and Edmonton to the Rocky Mountain parks

A regional rail line between Calgary and Edmonton, with a local transit hub in Red Deer;

Municipal-led LRT systems in Calgary and Edmonton that integrate with the provincial passenger rail system

Rail hubs serving the major cities that would provide linkages between a commuter rail system, regional rail routes, and municipal-led mass transit systems.

“We are excited to see the province taking the next step in committing to regional and intercity rail. This Passenger Rail Master Plan aims to set out a vision for a comprehensive rail network in our province that’s long overdue. We are thrilled to see this process move forward,” said Justin Simaluk, president of the Rail for Alberta Society.

The Master Plan will provide a cost-benefit analysis, governance, and delivery model, consider future growth, plan for the growing provincial population, and take into account the use of hydrogen-powered trains to “ensure a robust and effective passenger rail system.”

The development will also include engaging with Albertans to gain their perspectives on the future of passenger rail in Alberta.

As a first step toward development, the province has released a Request for Expression of Interest to seek knowledge and consultant services.

Following this process, a Request for Proposal will be issued to select a consultant to develop the Passenger Rail Master Plan. The plan is expected to be completed by next summer.