Major police presence on Parliament Hill during “suspicious incident”

Sarah Anderson
Jun 11 2022, 8:02 pm
Police in Ottawa have shut down streets and warned the public to stay away as they investigate a suspicious incident by Parliament Hill this weekend.

Ottawa Police Service (OPS) tweeted out on Saturday, July 11 that there was a large police presence in the area.

Wellington Road is closed between Bronson and Elgin while Metcalf is closed between Albert and Slater, said police.

Then, a few hours later, Ottawa Police Service gave an update, saying that their investigation was complete and the area was reopened.

“No public safety threat has been identified,” they wrote. “We thank the public for its cooperation.”


 

According to his official itinerary, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in the National Capital region at 8 pm local time.

This is a developing story. Daily Hive has contacted parliamentary protective services and will update this story.

